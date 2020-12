Thursday, 03 December 2020_Thailand reports at least five dead after a flash flood brought by seasonal monsoon swept through, causing waist-high floods in several provinces in the South.

Local media footage showed floodwaters gushing into a hospital entrance on Wednesday night in Nakhon Si Thammarat. The province's governor said there were five deaths, while over 500,000 people were affected.

The floodwater was reported to have receded by Thursday.

Source: Reuters