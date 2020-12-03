Prominent Saudi dissident cleric goes nearly blind, deaf in detention: Son

Thursday, 03 December 2020_The son of prominent Saudi dissident Sheikh Salman al-Ouda says his father has virtually gone blind and deaf in prison, as a brutal crackdown led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman against pro-democracy campaigners, Muslim preachers and intellectuals continues unabated in the kingdom.

The rights group Prisoners of Conscience, which is an independent non-governmental organization advocating human rights in Saudi Arabia, announced in a post on its official Twitter page on Thursday that the imprisoned scholar has almost lost his hearing and eyesight, citing the 63-year-old cleric’s son, Abdullah al-Awdah.

السلطات وحدها هي المسؤولة عن الحالة الصحية المترديّة التي وصل إليها د. #سلمان_العودة، حيث فقد نصف سمعه ونصف بصره، وذلك يجعله في خطر شديد من فقدانهما بشكل تام.

على السلطات الإفراج الفوري عنه من دون قيد أو شرط مسبق. pic.twitter.com/f78aw2l8ON — معتقلي الرأي (@m3takl) December 3, 2020

He called on international human rights bodies concerned with the conditions of detainees in Saudi Arabia to secure the immediate release of his father, stressing that the cleric, who has been in solitary confinement for more than three years, has been subjected to torture, pressure and denial of treatment.