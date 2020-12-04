Trump says has enough votes to overturn results in key swing states

Speaking on Thursday in the Oval Office, Trump once again said that the election was marred by widespread fraud.

“We found far more votes than we need in almost all of these states. And I think I can say in all of these states, far more votes than we need to win every one of them,” Trump said.

The president’s legal team has accused Barr of failing to carry out a proper inquiry or audit voting machines, a task that does not fall to the Justice Department during an election.

Asked if he still had confidence in Barr, Trump said, “Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud. This is not civil, he thought it was civil. This is not civil, this is criminal stuff. This is very bad criminal stuff.”

Speaking to NBC News on Wednesday, an administration official and two people familiar with the matter said Trump had not ruled out firing Barr, but added that a sudden departure is not apparently imminent.

Following Barr's Tuesday comments, the Justice Department said it would continue to investigate election-related fraud, disputing some reports suggesting otherwise.

"Some media outlets have incorrectly reported that the Department has concluded its investigation of election fraud and announced an affirmative finding of no fraud in the election. That is not what the Associated Press reported nor what the Attorney General stated," a Justice Department spokesperson said.