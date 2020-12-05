US encouraging separatism in Syria, hindering restoration of its unity: Russia FM

Saturday, 05 December 2020_Russia has censured the illegal presence of US troops in Syria and said the deployment of the American forces there is meant to hinder the restoration of unity in the Arab country.

The US is also openly encouraging separatism in Syria by keeping its troops there, said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov via a video link at the Rome 2020 Mediterranean Dialogues on Friday.

Lavrov called for the involvement of the international community in resolving the humanitarian crisis in Syria and said it was possible to "break the back" of terrorism mostly thanks to Russia’s decisive assistance to the Syrian government.

"The tasks of providing decent life conditions for millions of Syrians, who have survived that devastating war, are coming to the fore. It requires the participation of the entire world community," the top Russian diplomat said.

"We have to state with regret that in response to constructive shifts in political settlement, Damascus receives illegal presence of US forces on its territory, which is overtly used for encouraging separatism and for hindering the restoration of the country’s unity," Lavrov added.

He called for adherence to international law and said the entire regional conflicts, including the one in Syria, should be resolved through “inclusive national dialog” and away from external interference.