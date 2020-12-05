Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 15:53 - 05 December 2020
Iran urges IAEA to ensure confidentiality of safeguards info after report leaked to media

Saturday, 05 December 2020_Iran’s permanent representative to Vienna-based international organizations has called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure confidentiality of safeguards information after a confidential report by the UN nuclear watchdog on the Natanz facility was leaked to the media.

Iran urges IAEA to ensure confidentiality of safeguards info after report leaked to mediaKazem Gharibabadi made the remarks in a post on his twitter account on Friday as the confidential IAEA report obtained by Reuters said the Islamic Republic plans to install three more cascades, or clusters, of advanced IR-2m centrifuges in the enrichment plant in the central city of Natanz.

“In a letter dated 2 December 2020, Iran informed the Agency that the operator of the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz ‘intends to start installation of three cascades of IR-2m centrifuge machines’ at FEP,” the IAEA’s report to its member states said.

Gharibabadi wrote, “@iaeaorg confidential report, based on Iran's confidential letter, appeared in Media immediately even before the BoG Members could track it down,” referring to the IAEA Board of Governors.

