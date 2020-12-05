Palestine to sue Israel at ICC for killing teen at West Bank protest

Saturday, 05 December 2020_The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates says it is going to sue the Tel Aviv regime at the International Criminal Court (ICC) over the fatal shooting of a teenager during clashes with the Israeli army on the sidelines of a protest in the occupied West Bank.

The ministry, in a statement released on Friday evening, called upon the ICC to undertake an immediate investigation into Israel’s crimes and to ultimately hold Israeli war criminals to account.

It held Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration fully and directly responsible for the murder of thirteen-year-old Ali Ayman Nasr Abou Aliya, stating that the crime reflects the nature of instructions that the Israeli regime gives its military forces.

“Such instructions make it easy for them to shoot Palestinian citizens without any fear of punishment,” the statement pointed out.

Moreover, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's office issued a statement, condemning the “cold-blooded murder” of the Palestinian minor and describing it as the latest episode in Israel’s crimes against Palestinian people.