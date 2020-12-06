French rally against new security law

Sunday, 06 December 2020 _The coordination Stop Global Security Law organized a new popular March for Liberties and for Justice all over France.

The protesters want a total withdrawal of a law recently voted in the French parliament that limits the possibility to film the police. They also denounce an authoritarian drift of the French government. Trade unions say that the French government is taking advantage of the COVID 19 crisis to implement anti social and austerity measures, like the privatization of the health sector and the dismissal of workers.

Earlier this week, the council of Ministers decided to close the main association against Islamophobia in France, the CCIF. French Interior Minister Darmanin qualified the CCIF as an "enemy of the Republic" and accused it of incitement to hatred and violence, discrimination and of encouraging terrorism.

Amnesty International declared that dissolving the CCIF is a violation of freedom of association. As for now, the French government remains inflexible towards the social protest. But tensions are rising in high government circles about the way the security issue in France is handled. The protesters promise not to give up until an important part of the law is cancelled.