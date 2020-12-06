Radio Frequency energy causing illness targeting US diplomats in China, Cuba: Report

Sunday, 06 December 2020_Neurological symptoms allegedly experienced by US diplomats in China and Cuba are reportedly caused by directed microwave energy.

A new report by the National Academies of Sciences (NAS), obtained by The Hill, confirmed earlier assertions that radio frequency plays a role on the reported illnesses.

“The committee felt that many of the distinctive and acute signs, symptoms and observations reported by [government] employees are consistent with the effects of directed, pulsed radio frequency (RF) energy,” the report said. “Studies published in the open literature more than a half-century ago and over the subsequent decades by Western and Soviet sources provide circumstantial support for this possible mechanism.”

The reported symptoms include dizziness, pressure in the head and hearing loud sounds.

“The mere consideration of such a scenario raises grave concerns about a world with disinhibited malevolent actors and new tools for causing harm to others, as if the US government does not have its hands full already with naturally occurring threats,” the report added.

The NAS study examined infection, chemicals, psychological factors and microwave energy.