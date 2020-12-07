Saudi regime forces detain senior Shia scholar in Eastern Province

Monday, 07 December 2020_Saudi security forces have reportedly arrested a distinguished Shia scholar in the country’s Shia-populated and oil-rich Eastern Province as the Riyadh regime keeps its clampdown against members of the Shia community in the kingdom.

The London-based and Arabic-language Nabaa television news network, citing local sources, reported that members of the General Intelligence Presidency cordoned off the area around the house of Hashim Muhammad al-Shakhs in the city of al-Ahsa on Monday, before breaking in and arresting the cleric.

The sources added that the Saudi regime forces ransacked the house, terrorizing the entire family.

They then took away the Shia scholar to an unknown location at gunpoint.

Saudi Arabia razes Shia mosque to ground in Qatif region

Also on Monday, Saudi forces leveled to the ground a Shia Muslim mosque south of al-Awamiyah town in Qatif region, located more than 420 kilometers (260 miles) east of the capital, Riyadh.

Locals said forces demolished Imam al-Hussein (PBUH) Mosque in al-Zarah neighborhood without any prior notice, after forming a cordon around the site in the morning, Lebanon's Arabic-language al-Ahed news website reported.