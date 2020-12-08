Shamkhani: the US seeks to plunder Syrian oil and maintain the security of the Zionist regime

In the meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister:

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 (YJC)_ Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said in his meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister that the US seeks to plunder Syrian oil and maintain the security of the Zionist regime.

“The US seeks to plunder Syrian oil, maintain the security of the Zionist regime, and expand ISIL terrorist cells in the region by being present in Syria.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Shamkhani stressed the need to continue and expand Tehran-Damascus relations, while referring to the high level of strategic relations between Iran and Syria and admiring the important role of this country in the regional resistance against the occupation and expansionism of the Zionist regime.

"The evil presence of the United States in the region must end" he highlighted.

Then he continued emphasizing the fact that "the international community must stand firm against the actions of this inhuman regime in order to create a safe and peaceful world."

“Indubitably, the world will be safer without the Zionist regime. Those who are normalizing relations with the fake Zionist regime and helping to implement US plans in the region will not have a better end than Gaddafi and Omar al-Bashir." Shamkhani stressed.

On the other hand, Syrian foreign minister, in his part, said “the Syrian government and people will never forget the sacrifices of Iranian commanders and soldiers, especially Martyr Qasem Soleimani” appreciating the full support of the Islamic Republic against terrorism and the threats of the Zionist regime.

Syrian Foreign Minister arrived in Tehran on Monday. He is scheduled to meet high-ranking Iranian officials during his two-day visit.