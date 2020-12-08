More than 1,500 attorneys sign letter condemning Trump legal team

Tuesday, 08 December 2020 (YJC)_ Hundreds of attorneys across the US sign letter condemning Trump legal team.

Hundreds of attorneys across the country have signed on to an open letter condemning the legal efforts pursued by lawyers for President Trump in the hopes of overturning the 2020 election results.

An open letter from Lawyers Defending Democracy has been signed by more than 1,500 attorneys, law professors and officials in the legal profession, including some high-profile signees such as Laurel Bellows, a former president of both the Chicago Bar Association and the American Bar Association.

"More than 35 losses in election-related cases have made one thing painfully clear: President Trump’s barrage of litigation is a pretext for a campaign to undermine public confidence in the outcome of the 2020 election, which inevitably will subvert constitutional democracy. Sadly, the President’s primary agents and enablers in this effort are lawyers, obligated by their oath and ethical rules to uphold the rule of law," reads the open letter.

Other signees include professor Jeffrey Abramson of the University of Texas School of Law, professor Nancy Abramowitx of the American University College of Law college and Elizabeth Bartholet, the Morris Wasserstein Professor of Law at Harvard Law School.

The letter comes as the president's legal efforts in the key battleground states of Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania were met with more rejections from judges on Monday, including the dismissal of one suit in Georgia dubbed an effort by pro-Trump lawyers to "release the Kraken" against state election officials.

“The claims in the Kraken lawsuit prove to be as mythological as the creature for which they’re named. Georgians can now move forward knowing that their votes, and only their legal votes, were counted accurately, fairly, and reliably," Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said Monday of that lawsuit.

Source: The Hill