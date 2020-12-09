China declares bid to uphold rights of firms against US sanctions

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 _Tension between the Chinese and American governments seems to be nowhere near the end. Beijing has reacted to Washington's blacklisting of its companies and ships over accusations of defying sanctions against North Korea, saying China is sure to adopt measures to sustain the rights of the targeted firms.

Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made it clear that China would confront unilateral sanctions imposed by any country, insisting that Beijing had done all it could to satisfy United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump unveiled yet another anti-China measure on Tuesday, with the Treasury Department declaring new sanctions against six companies -- including several based in China – and four cargo ships allegedly involved in the “illicit” export of North Korean coal.

Also earlier this week, Washington sanctioned a number of Chinese officials whom it accused of having a role in the disqualification of elected opposition legislators in Hong Kong.