ICRC seeks to ensure people in conflict zones covered by COVID-19 vaccination programs

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 _As vaccines for COVID-19 become available, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) hopes to ensure that people affected by conflict and violence who might otherwise be forced to the back of the line or forgotten all-together also have equitable access to the vaccine

For people living in conflict areas, access to basic health services is often challenging or impossible. These populations are just as vulnerable to COVID-19 and deserve to be protected from this severe health menace. In addition, the ICRC estimates that more than 60 million people live in areas controlled by non-state armed groups who risk not being included in national vaccine distribution frameworks.

Marginalized communities, including internally displaced persons, migrants, asylum seekers and detainees, must also be included in national vaccination programs and be recognized as people in need of the health protections the vaccine will provide.

"Health workers or someone with a compromised immune system in regions affected by armed conflict endure the double burden of conflict and COVID in often-forgotten and neglected areas. We believe that people there should have the same right and access to the vaccine as others do," said Robert Mardini, ICRC's director-general.