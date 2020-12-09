North Korea outraged by South questioning its zero coronavirus claim

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 _The sister of North Korea's leader has strongly reacted to remarks by the foreign minister of neighboring South, which cast doubt over Pyongyang’s claim of the country having no coronavirus cases.

Kim Yo-jong, who serves unofficially as one of Kim Jong-un's top aides, warned Seoul of the potential consequences of such an attitude in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA on Wednesday.

The reaction came days after South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said it was "hard to believe" that that the there were no coronavirus outbreaks in the North, and that Pyongyang had been unresponsive to Seoul's offers of help to tackle the disease.

The pandemic "in fact has made North Korea more North Korea -- ie more closed, very top-down decision-making process where there is very little debate on their measures dealing with COVID-19,” Kang said at a forum in Bahrain on Saturday.

"All signs are that the regime is very intensely focused on controlling the disease that they say they don't have,” she stated.