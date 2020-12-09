Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Iran
Publish Date: 18:27 - 09 December 2020
Iranian actor wins award at Italian film festival

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 (YJC) _ Iranian actor has won the Best Actor award at the Salento International Film Festival in Italy.

Iranian actor wins award at Italian film festivalIranian actor Mohammad-Reza Hedayati has won the Best Actor award at the 17th Salento International Film Festival in Italy.

Hedayati got the prize for his role in Iranian feature film 'Simin', directed by Morteza Atashzamzam.

‘the movie, Simin’, investigates the reasons behind the drying up of Zayanderood, and its impacts on the life of people, particularly the farmers. The story is narrated in a symbolic setting with the character of the mother symbolizing water and the river.

The Salento International Film Festival Is a celebration of films and filmmakers, promotes international independent films, in recognition of the fact that movies are the most powerful form of cultural communication and link between cultures' and people.

The 17th edition of the event was held on 1-6 September 2020.

