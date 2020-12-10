Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49704
World » World
Publish Date: 0:07 - 10 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

EU official: the bloc to extend sanctions on Russia

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 (YJC) _ a high-ranking EU official told reporters : the bloc is to extend sanctions on Russia on December 10.

EU official: the bloc to extend sanctions on RussiaEuropean Union leaders will extend economic sanctions on Russia, set to expire in late January 2021, at the December 10 summit, a high-ranking EU official told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday.

"There will be a discussion regarding the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, based on which the sanctions are usually extended," he said, adding: "No one has opposed an extension of sanctions."

EU leaders are expected to make a political decision to extend the sanctions for another six months, and after that, a formal extension procedure will begin, concluding with the publication of the relevant documents in the Official Journal of the European Union.

In 2014, the European Union slapped sanctions on Russia over the events in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Since then, these sanctions have been repeatedly extended and prolonged. Talks on the cancellation of visas and a new basic agreement on cooperation were put on hold, some Russian officials were prohibited from visiting EU countries and their assets were frozen. In addition, trading, financial and military restrictions were introduced. In response, Moscow banned food imports from EU states.

Source: TASS

Related News
EU’s anti-Russia sanctions destructive for bloc: Moscow
Russia's economy resilient to external pressures: Finance minister reacts to new US sanctions
Moscow to promote cooperation with Tehran despite threat of US sanctions
China, other BRICS leaders slam protectionism at G20 summit amid other rifts
Tags
european union ، sanctions ، Russia
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: