Italy's public-sector workers stage 24-hour strike

Thursday, 10 December 2020 _Many of Italy's over 3.2 million civil servants staged a 24-hour strike called by the country's largest trade unions CGIL, CISL and UIL.

The industrial action was aimed to demand the government a renewal of the collective contract, which expired late in 2018, adopt a large-scale recruitment drive and introduce new workplace safety norms.

A demonstration was staged at the operating premises of the Department of Civil Service in central Rome, where civil servants gathered to manifest their dissatisfaction and concerns.

The share of Italy’s central government workforce aged over 55 years is close to 50%, compared to the 24% average across the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development countries.

Italy has the lowest share of young people working for the central government, where only 2% of workers are between 18 and 34 years old. This - unions say -calls for careful workforce planning that will ensure that the mass retirement of employees will not result in loss of institutional memory and will not affect the quality of public services.

Public-sector unions are also calling on the government to improve workers' safety in relations to COVID-19 exposure to the pandemic in the workplace, especially for teachers in kindergartens.