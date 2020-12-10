Hunter Biden under investigation 5 days before Biden formal selection as US president

Thursday, 10 December 2020 _US President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is coming under investigation by the top federal prosecutor in the state of Delaware for his taxes.

“I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors,” Hunter Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

The Trump administration has been targeting Biden’s son from the beginning of his 2020 presidential campaign.

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs.”

The investigation by the Delaware US Attorney’s office was disclosed by Biden’s transition office.

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger,” the transition office said.

The probe was disclosed five days before Biden was expected to be formally selected as the next president by the Electoral College.

Outgoing President Donald Trump has disputed the results of the 2020 presidential election in battleground states despite the US high courts’ rejection of allegations of election fraud.