Publish Date: 20:23 - 10 December 2020
Biden taps Susan Rice for top White House domestic policy job

Thursday, 10 December 2020 (YJC)_ President-elect taps Susan Rice for top White House domestic policy job.

Biden taps Susan Rice for top White House domestic policy jobPresident-elect Joe Biden has tapped Barack Obama’s former national security adviser Susan Rice to run the White House Domestic Policy Council, according to people familiar with the decision.

Rice, who also served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, was vetted to serve as Biden’s vice president and was a contender to be secretary of State, a position that went to Antony Blinken.

The director of the Domestic Policy Council is not a Senate-confirmed position. The Biden team had been looking to find a high-profile role for Rice, but the top domestic policy job comes as a surprise given her expertise and experience in foreign policy.

A spokesperson for the Biden transition declined to comment.

Source: politico

US ، presidential election ، Joe Biden ، Susan Rice
