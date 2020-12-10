Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 22:43 - 10 December 2020
U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey

Thursday, 10 December 2020 (YJC)_ U.S. poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over Russian defense buy.

U.S. poised to impose sanctions on TurkeyThe United States is poised to impose sanctions on Turkey over its acquisition last year of Russian S-400 air defense systems, four sources including two U.S. officials familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The long-anticipated move, which is likely to infuriate Ankara and severely complicate ties with the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden, could be announced any day, sources said.

The sanctions would target Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries and its president Ismail Demir, sources have said.

Source: Reuters

