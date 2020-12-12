Disabled Palestinian dies of injuries inflicted by Israeli forces

Saturday, 12 December 2020 _A disabled Palestinian man has succumbed to the injuries he sustained about four months ago when Israeli forces opened fire at him in the West Bank.

Palestinian media outlets reported that Nasser Halawa, 47, died on Friday of injuries he had sustained on August 16.

Faten, one of Halawa’s sisters, said the man, who suffered from hearing impairment, was shot by Israeli forces near the Qalandia Checkpoint in the West Bank while he was on his way to their sister’s home in the occupied Jerusalem al-Quds, where he also wanted to pray in the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Israeli forces opened fire at Halawa after he failed to hear their warning to stop as he selected a wrong path due to changes the Israeli troops had made at the checkpoint, according to Faten.

Halawa had been receiving treatment over the past months.

In a separate development, anti-settlement protests continued in the West Bank on Friday.

Clashes erupted between the protesters and Israeli forces in the village of al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah.

A number of people suffered breathing difficulties as the troops used tear gas as well as live ammunition against the demonstrators, who had taken to the streets to condemn an Israeli plan to construct a new settlement in the area of Ras al-Tin in Kafr Malik.

The protests came a week after Israeli forces killed a 14-year-old boy during similar protests in al-Mughayyir.