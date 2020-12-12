Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49741
Asia » Asia
Publish Date: 13:03 - 12 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Al Jazeera journalist sues Saudi crown prince, UAE leader over phone hack

Saturday, 12 December 2020 _A prominent anchor for Qatar-based Arabic-language Al Jazeera television news network has filed a lawsuit in a United States court against Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Abu Dhabi Crown Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for allegedly hacking into her phone and stealing and doctoring images to disparage and intimidate her on social media.

Al Jazeera journalist sues Saudi crown prince, UAE leader over phone hackGhada Oueiss filed the case in the Southern District Court of Florida against bin Salman and bin Zayed, along with Saudi and Emirati officials as well as American citizens.

“Ms Oueiss brings this action against all Defendants, domestic and foreign, responsible for the unlawful hacking and dissemination of her personal information worldwide,” the court filing read.

It added, “Each actor must be held responsible for their unlawful actions and conspiracy against Ms Oueiss, and this lawsuit marks the beginning of a journey toward justice for Ms Oueiss.”

Ghada Oueiss filed the case in the Southern District Court of Florida against bin Salman and bin Zayed, along with Saudi and Emirati officials as well as American citizens.

“Ms Oueiss brings this action against all Defendants, domestic and foreign, responsible for the unlawful hacking and dissemination of her personal information worldwide,” the court filing read.

It added, “Each actor must be held responsible for their unlawful actions and conspiracy against Ms Oueiss, and this lawsuit marks the beginning of a journey toward justice for Ms Oueiss.”

Tags
media ، Al Jazeera ، phone hack
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: