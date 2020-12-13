Syrian media: US military tankers smuggle crude oil from Hasakah to Iraq again

During recent months, the US military has increased smuggling Syria's oil through the Iraqi soil.

On December 9, local sources, requesting not to be named, told SANA that a convoy of 60 US military vehicles and tankers rumbled through al-Walid border crossing and headed towards western Iraq after being filled with crude from Rmeilan oil fields in Syria’s Hasakah province.

The US first confirmed its looting of Syrian oil during a Senate hearing exchange between South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in late July.

On July 30 and during his testimony to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pompeo confirmed for the first time that an American oil company would begin work in northeastern Syria, which is controlled by militants from the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).