Parl. speaker: Iran, Venezuela fight US hegemony, counter its cruel sanctions

Sunday, 13 December 2020_Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf says the Islamic Republic and Venezuela are pursuing a strategic policy, which is based on maintaining their independence while fighting the US hegemony and its cruel sanctions.

“While emphasizing the two countries’ strategic policy of maintaining independence and fighting the hegemonic measures of the US and countering the cruel sanctions imposed by that country’s administration, and emphasizing the important role of parliamentary exchanges in bolstering friendly relations, I hope that in the coming term [of the Venezuelan parliament], bilateral cooperation will further expand in various fields by taking advantage of the two countries’ potentialities and parliamentary diplomacy,” Qalibaf said in a message to Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly President Diosdado Cabello on Sunday.

Iran's top parliamentarian also extended his sincere congratulations to the Venezuelan lawmaker over the recent successful parliamentary elections in the Latin American country.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's ruling party on December 7 won a sweeping victory in parliamentary elections, further consolidating his grip on the Latin American country's power institutions.

National Electoral Council president Indira Alfonzo said Maduro and his ruling Socialist Party allies gained 67.7 percent of the vote with over 80 percent of the ballots counted.