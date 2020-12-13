Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49765
World » World
Publish Date: 21:11 - 13 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

At least 27 killed in Niger in Boko Haram attack

Sunday, 13 December 2020 (YJC)_ Terrorists from the Boko Haram group killed at least 27.

At least 27 killed in Niger in Boko Haram attackTerrorists from the Boko Haram group killed at least 27 people in an attack of "unprecedented savagery" in southeast Niger, local officials said on Sunday.

Other people were wounded and some more reported missing in the assault on Saturday evening in the village of Toumour in the Diffa region, said a senior local official.

Witnesses and other officials confirmed the attack, which came hours before municipal and regional elections went ahead across the country on Sunday.

"Some victims were killed or wounded by bullets, others were burnt inside their houses, consumed by the flames of an enormous fire set by the attackers," said the official.

Between 800 and 1,000 houses, the central market and numerous vehicles were also destroyed in the fire, he added.

Roughly 70 attackers arrived at Toumour at around 1745 GMT on foot, having swum across Lake Chad, said the official. The attack itself lasted three hours.

"They first attacked the residence of the traditional chief, who only just managed to escape," he said.

"It was an attack of unprecedented savagery," said a local elected official who asked not to be named. "Nearly 60 percent of the village has been destroyed."

Related News
110 civilians killed in 'Boko Haram attack' in northeast Nigeria: UN
Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 15 in northern Cameroon
Boko Haram militants kill at least 92 Chadian soldiers
Female bomber kills 9 civilians in western Chad
Tags
boko haram ، nigeria ، attack ، terrorist attack
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: