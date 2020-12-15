Iran’s Mobile phone registry will be online soon

Deputy Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced that in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus and also for the satisfaction of incoming passengers, all mobile phones will be online registered and the time for the face-to-face process will be reduced to less than one minute, from 21 December Monday at Imam Khomeini International Airport .

All mobile phones which entered from July 2 to December 20 have been registered in person, but from that time on all passengers have to fill passenger declaration and write phone’s IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) – A 15 digit number that you can find in the phone’s box, said Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi to IKAC News reported. By P.a valizadeh