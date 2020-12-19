Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 18:59 - 19 December 2020
Iran Covid-19 fatalities: Lowest in three months

Saturday, 19 December 2020 (YJC)_Health Ministry Spokesperson announced the daily death toll of the COVID-19 has reached its lowest count since late September.

Iran Covid-19 fatalities: Lowest in three monthsOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced the past 24 hours fatalities of the coronavirus stood at 175 on Saturday, bringing the death tally to 53,448.

“6,421 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest in weeks. The total number of infections in Iran has so far reached 1,152,072,” Lari said.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on near 7 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,591 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 875,943 have gained recovery.

According to the latest figures, so far more than 76.11 million cases and above 1.68 million deaths have been confirmed.

