Iran Covid-19 Update: Daily infections fall below 8k after 40 days

Sunday, 13 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected fall below 8k after 40 days.

Iran Covid-19 Update: Daily infections fall below 8k after 40 daysOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 7,451 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the first time the figure falls below 8,000 since Nov. 2.

“The country’s total infections reached to 1,108,269,” Lari added.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on over 6.7 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,723 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 812,270 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 247, which means the total death toll is standing at 52,196.

