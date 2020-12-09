Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Iran Covid-19: 10,223 New Infections and 295 death in a single day

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 (YJC) _Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 10,223 and kills 295 new people in the country.

Iran Covid-19: 10,223 New Infections and 295 death in a single dayOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 10,223 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 1,072,620.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on about 6,523,409 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,779 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 765,639 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 295, which means the total death toll is standing at 51,620.

According to the latest figures, more than 68,690,992 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,565,819 and recoveries amounting to 47,591,685.

