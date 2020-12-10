Iran Covid-19 Update: 10,403 New Infections and 284 death

Thursday, 10 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 10,223 and kills 295 new people in the country.

On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 10,403 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 1,083,023.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on over 6.56 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,768 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 778,160 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 284, which means the total death toll is standing at 51,496.

According to the latest figures, more than 69.34 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1.57 million and recoveries amounting to over 48 million.