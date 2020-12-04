Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49623
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 15:55 - 04 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Iran Covid-19: 13,341 New Infections and 347 death in a single day

Friday, 04 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 13,341 and kills 347 new people in the country.

Iran Covid-19: 13,341 New Infections and 347 death in a single dayOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 13,411 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 1,016,835.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on over 6.2 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,824 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 678,054 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 347, which means the total death toll is standing at 49,695.

According to the latest figures on Friday, 65,626,723 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,513,866 and recoveries amounting to 45,462,244.

Related News
Iran: Coronavirus infection top 1m
Iran urges world community to stand up to US’ illegal sanctions amid battle against deadly virus
Iran records 13,621 new COVID-19 cases in a single day
Iran coronavirus: 13,881 infections, 382 deaths
Tags
Iran ، covid-19 ، coronaviruse
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: