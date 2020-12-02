Iran records 13,621 new COVID-19 cases in a single day

Wednesday, 02 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 13,621 and kills 362 new people in the country.

On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 13,621 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 989,572.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 6,212,694 tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,828 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 678,054 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 362, which means the total death toll is standing at 48,990.

According to the latest figures, more than 64,281,440 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching over 1.4 and recoveries amounting 44.5 million.