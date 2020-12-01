Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 17:37 - 01 December 2020
Iran coronavirus: 13,881 infections, 382 deaths

Tuesday, 01 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 13,881 and kills 382 new people in the country.

Iran coronavirus: 13,881 infections, 382 deathsOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 13,881 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 975,951.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on  over 6.16 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,840 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 677,963 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 382, which means the total death toll is standing at 48,628.

According to the latest figures, more than 63.68 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,476,246 and recoveries amounting to 44,077,162.

