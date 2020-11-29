Iran: 12,950 new COVID-19 infections, 389 deaths

Sunday, 29 November 2020 (YJC)_Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 12,950 and kills 389 new people in the country.

On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 12,950 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 948,749.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 6,081,952 tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 58,59 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 658,292 have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 389, which means the total death toll is standing at 47,874.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 62,686,326people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths passed 1,460,387 and recoveries amounting to 43,298,072.