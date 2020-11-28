Iran's Daily Coronavirus Death Toll Drops below 400

Saturday, 28 November 2020_The number of patients who have died of the coronavirus infection in Iran over the past 24 hours has stood at below 400 after several days, the Health Ministry said.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 47,486, saying the disease has taken the lives of 391 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has risen to 935,799 following the detection of 13,402 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Friday, 1,824 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 648,831 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 5,865 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

She further said more than 6,038,000 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 62 million and the death toll has exceeded 1,450,000.