Publish Date: 18:50 - 03 December 2020
Iran: Coronavirus infection top 1m

Thursday, 03 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced, since the outbreak, novel Coronavirus infected over 1 million people.

Iran: Coronavirus infection top 1mOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 13,922 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 1,003,494.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 6,256,715 tests carried out across the country

Lari said that 5,824 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 699,315have gained recovery.

Elsewhere in her remarks she said the number of fatalities during the past 24 hours is 358, which means the total death toll is standing at 49,384.

According to the latest compiled data, nearly 65 million people across the globe have contracted the COVID-19 while the death toll has topped 1.5 million.

