Iran Covid-19: Death toll fall below 300 after seven weeks

Sunday, 06 December 2020 (YJC) _ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus death toll has dropped below 300 for the first time in seven weeks.

On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 11,561 new infections have been detected in the past 24 hours and the country’s total infections reached to 1,040,547.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on over 6.38 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said fatalities reached 294 on Sunday, bringing the death tally to 50,310.

According to Lari, 5,809 patients are in critical condition while 730,798 patients have recovered.

The outbreak continues to surge across the globe. So far more than 66.95 million cases and above 1.5 million deaths have been confirmed.