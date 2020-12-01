Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

Publish Date: 10:07 - 01 December 2020
Iran, Cuba, Venezuela raise alarm on impact of sanctions in light of COVID-19

Tuesday, 01 December 2020_Iran, Cuba and Venezuela host a virtual seminar at the UN headquarters in Vienna on unilateral sanctions and their impacts in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Iran, Cuba, Venezuela raise alarm on impact of sanctions in light of COVID-19The three countries are under crippling US sanctions that have added extra pressure as they struggle to fight the coronavirus . 

Banking restrictions resulting from the sanctions are affecting the countries’ ability to obtain medical equipment, a point highlighted by the UN Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights. 

Iran’s ambassador to international organizations in Vienna Kazem Gharibabadi said as the world’s biggest imposer of unilateral sanctions, the US should be held accountable for the consequences of its actions. 

The Cuban ambassador said many countries are unaware of the impact that these sanctions are having on countries’ healthcare systems and people’s normal day-to-day lives. 

In a joint statement representatives of 38 participating countries said unilateral coercive measures are against international law, human rights and the UN Charter. 

Under the current circumstances caused by the coronavirus, they said, the sanctions have made targeted countries vulnerable and need to be lifted.

