Amir-Abdollahian: The US mischief in Venezuela doomed to failure

While highlighting the successful parliamentary election in Venezuela, he reiterated that “US mischief in Venezuela did fail.”

He wrote on his twitter account “Parliamentary election in #Venezuela was successfully held under the supervision of Intl observers & w/ high public turnout.”

“Congratulations to the Venezuelan people, Govt., Constitutional Assembly & Pres @NicolasMaduro on the new term of Parl. US mischief in Venezuela did fail,” Amir-Abdollahian added.