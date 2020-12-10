Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49715
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 18:35 - 10 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Amir-Abdollahian: The US mischief in Venezuela doomed to failure

Thursday, 10 December 2020 (YJC)_Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said White House mischief in Venezuela did fail.

Amir-Abdollahian: The US mischief in Venezuela doomed to failureIn a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, said White House mischief in Venezuela did fail.

While highlighting the successful parliamentary election in Venezuela, he reiterated that “US mischief in Venezuela did fail.”

He wrote on his twitter account “Parliamentary election in #Venezuela was successfully held under the supervision of Intl observers & w/ high public turnout.”

“Congratulations to the Venezuelan people, Govt., Constitutional Assembly & Pres @NicolasMaduro on the new term of Parl. US mischief in Venezuela did fail,” Amir-Abdollahian added.

Amir-Abdollahian: The US mischief in Venezuela doomed to failure

Related News
Iran urges world community to stand up to US’ illegal sanctions amid battle against deadly virus
Iran, Cuba, Venezuela raise alarm on impact of sanctions in light of COVID-19
US sanctions on Iran achieved less than nothing
Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Concludes Visit to Riyadh
Iran, Cuba discuss enhanced global solidarity to counter US' economic terrorism
Tags
iran ، venezuela ، white house ، US
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: