Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Concludes Visit to Riyadh

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (YJC)_ Elliott Abrams Concludes his Visit to Riyadh.

U.S. Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela Elliott Abrams concluded today a visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He met with Saudi and Yemeni government officials to discuss joint efforts to counter Iran’s aggressive and malign activities in the region.

In his meetings, Special Representative Abrams baselessly claimed that Iran’s destabilizing actions put U.S. partners and the entire region at risk. He claimed that Iran’s provision of lethal aid to the Houthis prolongs the conflict in Yemen and intensifies its humanitarian crisis, and he condemned indiscriminate Houthi attacks against Saudi cities and civilian infrastructure.

He also reviewed the United States’ close security partnership with Saudi Arabia and other allies in the region.

