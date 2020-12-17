Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49802
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 18:35 - 17 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

Iran Covid-19 Update: 7,453 new cases in a single day

Thursday, 17 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 7,453 people and claimed 212 lives in a single day.

Iran Covid-19 Update: 7,453 new cases in a single dayOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 7,453 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

“The country’s total infections reached to 1,138,530, with the death toll standing at 53,095” Lari added.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 6,896,651 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,645 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 856,513 have gained recovery.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 1.6 with 74,635,260 million known cases of infection and more than 52.4 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

Related News
First US shots in COVID-19 vaccine campaign coming Monday: Army general says
Iran Covid-19 Update: Daily infections fall below 8k after 40 days
Air taxis launched at IKAC
Iran Covid-19 Update: 10,403 New Infections and 284 death
Tags
coronaviruse ، covid-19 ، iran ، health ministry
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: