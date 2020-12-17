Iran Covid-19 Update: 7,453 new cases in a single day

Thursday, 17 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 7,453 people and claimed 212 lives in a single day.

On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 7,453 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

“The country’s total infections reached to 1,138,530, with the death toll standing at 53,095” Lari added.

She affirmed the new covid-19 infection toll saying that the results are based on 6,896,651 million tests carried out across the country.

Lari said that 5,645 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 856,513 have gained recovery.

The global death toll from coronavirus has passed 1.6 with 74,635,260 million known cases of infection and more than 52.4 million recoveries, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.