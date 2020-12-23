Iranian Health Minister: No UK Covid-19 case observed in Iran

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian Health Minister said that so far, no UK coronavirus cases have been observed in the country.

He said while noting the British Government delayed the announcement of the new mutated UK coronavirus.

He, moreover, spoke about the latest status of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country and mentioned “The production of domestic vaccines is going well, its clinical trial will begin this week, and we will definitely inform the Iranian people over the final result.”

“We will also buy the Covid-19 vaccine from the best sources. Sensitive and priority groups have also been identified and we will start vaccination soon after the arrival of the vaccine,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks he criticizes British Government for the delay in announcement of the new Mutated UK Coronavirus and highlighted “As soon as we heard about this issue, we restricted flights to and from the UK.”

All the people who had been traveled to or from the UK in the last 15 days, both Iranians and non-Iranians, were immediately checked.