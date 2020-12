Friday, 25 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 6,021 people and claimed 132 lives in a single day.

On her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 6,021 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

“The country’s total infections reached to 1,189,203, with the death toll standing 54,440” Lari added.

Lari said that 5,345 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 933,736 have gained recovery.

According to the latest data on Friday, the virus has so far infected at least 79,827,008 people across the globe with the death toll approaching 1.8 million.