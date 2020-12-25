Christians in Iran celebrate Xmas with social distancing

Friday, 25 December 2020_As Christians around the world are celebrating Christmas, the festive occasion is also observed in Iran, a predominantly Muslim nation. However, this year, Christians are celebrating the most different Christmas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year ahead of Christmas, this street in downtown Tehran gets packed with Christian residents in Tehran who rush to buy last minute data-x-items to celebrate the birth of Jesus. This year however, there's no trace of the hustle and bustle.

As the coronavirus pandemic has emptied the streets and pushed people into their homes, many families cannot celebrate the festive season together. But Christians here say this does not mean they should abandon the celebrations, when they can do it online.

Nearly 120,000 Christians live in Iran. The majority of them are Armenians who follow the oriental orthodox branch of Christianity. While they make up less than one percent of the Iranian population, they feel at home when it comes to Christmas.

Iran has for the past month been under a nationwide lockdown to contain the resurging virus.

This has curtailed religious ceremonies across the red zones in Iran, and church rituals are no exception.

While 2020 was not a happy year, Christians here say it taught humanity a lasting lesson to value even the shortest moments with their loved ones. Now on this year's Christmas, Happy New Year is more than just a wish, and everyone prays that 2021 will be a year when the coronavirus becomes a thing of the past.