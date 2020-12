Friday, 25 December 2020 (YJC)_ Mohammad Javad Zarif congrats Christmas to all Christians around the world.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif congrats Christmas to all Christians around the world.

He wrote on his tweeter account “The birth of Spirit of God—Jesus, revered by all Muslims as a great prophet—is a joyous occasion for ALL mankind."

"I wish all a very Merry Christmas, and a happy, healthy and peaceful holiday season," he continued.