Publish Date: 20:02 - 26 December 2020
Iran Covid-19 Update: 5,760 new cases, 134 death in a single day

Saturday, 26 December 2020 (YJC)_ Health Ministry Spokesperson announced novel Coronavirus infected 5,760 people and claimed 134 lives in a single day.

Iran Covid-19 Update: 5,760 new cases, 134 death in a single dayOn her daily briefing Health Ministry Spokesperson, Sima Lari announced 5,760 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours.

“The number of people tested positive for coronavirus infection in Iran has exceeded 1,194,963 following the detection of 5,760 new cases since Friday” Lari added.

Lari said that 5,273 patients are in critical condition and of those infected, 942,548 have gained recovery.

“Of the newly detected cases, 732 patients have been hospitalized, and more than 7,354,931 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far,” Lari added.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 80.2 million and the death toll has exceeded 1.75 million.

