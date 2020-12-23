Young Journalists Club | Latest news of Iran and world

News ID: 49908
Iran » Iran
Publish Date: 14:17 - 23 December 2020
Font Size
Print Send to firend
Save

200b Tomans allocated for supporting anti-COVID activities in IKAC

Wednesday, 23 December 2020_To recover from COVID-19, airports need a bailout during the COVID-19 crisis, because they have vital role to play in country's economy, Imam Khomeini Airport City's CEO, said.

The CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport City Company announced the completion of the project to improve and renovate the runway of Imam Airport, is one of the area of spending Corona-virus's loan,told Mohammad Mehdi Karbalaei, to IKAC News .

200b Tomans allocated for supporting anti-COVID activities in IKAC

The official also added that all flights of the airport are in full accordance with health protocols to control the coronavirus pandemic.

200b Tomans allocated for supporting anti-COVID activities in IKAC

IKAC is Iran’s main international airport, located 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Tehran.
It is one of the two major commercial airports serving Tehran, the busiest international air passenger gateway to Iran; it is also the only profit-making airport in Iran.
Currently, IKAC only handles international flights. But plans are underway to transfer a portion of domestic flights to the airport in the near future.
By P.a valizadeh

Related News
Iranian Health Minister: No UK Covid-19 case observed in Iran
Tags
COVID ، Tomans ، IKAC
Your Comment
Name:
Email:
* Comment:
* captcha: