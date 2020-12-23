200b Tomans allocated for supporting anti-COVID activities in IKAC

Wednesday, 23 December 2020_To recover from COVID-19, airports need a bailout during the COVID-19 crisis, because they have vital role to play in country's economy, Imam Khomeini Airport City's CEO, said.

The CEO of Imam Khomeini International Airport City Company announced the completion of the project to improve and renovate the runway of Imam Airport, is one of the area of spending Corona-virus's loan,told Mohammad Mehdi Karbalaei, to IKAC News .

The official also added that all flights of the airport are in full accordance with health protocols to control the coronavirus pandemic.





IKAC is Iran’s main international airport, located 30 kilometers southwest of the city of Tehran.

It is one of the two major commercial airports serving Tehran, the busiest international air passenger gateway to Iran; it is also the only profit-making airport in Iran.

Currently, IKAC only handles international flights. But plans are underway to transfer a portion of domestic flights to the airport in the near future.

By P.a valizadeh