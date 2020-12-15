Biden clinches US Electoral College victory by hitting 270 votes

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 _US President-elect Joe Biden has officially gained the Electoral College victory by hitting 270 votes.

Biden reached the crucial milestone after electors in the Blue state of California handed the former vice president 55 votes on Monday.

“We stand not for ourselves and not for our party but for the people of Georgia,” Stacey Abrams, a former Democratic gubernatorial candidate and one of her state’s 16 electors in Georgia said.

Barr resigns

Biden’s presidency was secured as Trump’s Attorney General Bill Barr resigns.

“Just had a very nice meeting with Attorney General Bill Barr at the White House,” outgoing President Donald Trump said on Twitter. “Our relationship has been a very good one, he has done an outstanding job!”

He added that, “Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen, an outstanding person, will become Acting Attorney General. Highly respected Richard Donoghue will be taking over the duties of Deputy Attorney General.”