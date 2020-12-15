Turkish Defence Minister: US Sanctions Have 'Shaken' All Values of Alliance with Washington

Tuesday, 15 December 2020 (YJC) _ Turkish Defence Minister said US sanctions against Turkey have "shaken all the values of the alliance" with Washington.

US sanctions against Turkey have "shaken all the values of the alliance" with Washington, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar has said.

"It is clear that sanctions on a NATO member country will not only damage the spirit of the alliance, but will undermine trust among allies," Akar said Tuesday.

Calling the sanctions incompatible with contemporary military and political realities, the defence minister warned that Turkey has taken and will continue to take "all necessary measures" to ensure its defence against air and missile threats.

Akar's remarks follow Monday's announcement by the US Treasury that it would be introducing sanctions on Turkey's Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) and several officials, including SSB president Ismail Demir.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clarified that the sanctions were introduced in accordance with the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), a 2017 law threatening sanctions against any nation which makes arms purchases from Moscow.

According to the secretary, the sanctions "include a ban on all US export licenses and authorisations to SSB and an asset freeze and visa restrictions on [Demir] and other SSB officers."

Source: Sputnik