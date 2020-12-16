Khatibzadeh: Iran Promises to Reject any act of Sabotage against Maritime Safety

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 (YJC)_ Iranian Foreign ministry Spokesperson said the country promises to reject any act of sabotage against maritime safety.

In a reaction to the Monday explosion of an oil tanker at the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah, Iranian Foreign ministry Spokesperson, Saeed Khatibzadeh sad the country promises to reject any act of sabotage against maritime safety.

“Iran rejects any act of sabotage against maritime safety and freedom of intl. trade.” He said.

He, moreover, expressed hope that the countries of the region would increase their efforts to strengthen cooperation in ensuring maritime security, combating piracy, and combating illicit trade to achieve permanent regional security while highlighting the Islamic Republic of Iran's permanent position on maintaining regional stability and security.

According to a statement from ship-operating firm Hafnia, Tanker BW Rhine, a Singapore-flagged oil tanker, which carried refined products, was struck by an external source while discharging at Jeddah at about 12.40 am local time on Monday.

There were no casualties and no disruptions to oil or fuel supplies but Saudi Arabia said it was struck by an explosives-laden boat in a "terrorist" assault.